Local eatery starts spring with a free dessert

Kick off the first day of spring with free Italian Ice today with Rita’s Italian Ice’s 25th annual First Day of Spring Free Italian Ice Giveaway at each of its stores from coast to coast.

Donald Thomas from Rita’s of Fishers highlights new flavors, including Peeps and Twizzlers. In fact, Tracy was the first in all of Indiana to try the Twizzlers flavor!

Rita’s Italian Ice is the world’s largest Italian Ice concept with more than 600 stores in more than 30 states and 4 countries.

As part of the springtime celebration, all guests who visit a Rita’s location on March 20 during operating hours will receive a free Italian Ice in a limited-edition First Day of Spring cup.

Guests are encouraged to snap a photo and share it on social media using #RitasFirstDayOfSpring to enter into the Rita’s First Day of Spring Photo Contest. Fans will be entered for a chance to win one of 25 prizes, including a chance at the grand prize of free Italian Ice for a year.

Go to www.RitasIce.com for more details!

