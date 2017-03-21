Tenn. school releases timeline for investigation of Amber Alert suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Officials with Maury County Public Schools have released a timeline of the district’s investigation of allegations against Tad Cummins, a former teacher in Maury County, who is currently at the center of a nationwide search after authorities believe he kidnapped 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.

“On behalf of the Maury County Public School system, we hope and pray for the safe return of Elizabeth Thomas,” said Superintendent Dr. Christopher J. Marczak. “We continue to cooperate with law enforcement in the sharing of all pertinent information while the search continues.”

The high school freshman was in Cummins’ Forensics class at Culleoka Unit School.

Cummins was fired from the district after an investigation by the school following a student’s report that they had witnessed Cummins kiss Thomas.

PHOTOS: AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas

On Tuesday, the school released the following timeline of its investigation.

Tues., Jan. 24, 2017: Culleoka Unit School administration was notified by a student concerning an allegation of contact witnessed between Cummins and a student. The complaint stated, “It wasn’t like a make out kiss, just a peck on the lips.” Culleoka Unit School Administration gathered all information that day from the student who was said to have witnessed the alleged inappropriate contact. Wed., Jan. 25, 2017: MCPS Chief of Staff, Dr. Amanda Hargrove, was contacted by Culleoka Unit School administration, and Dr. Hargrove immediately began an investigation. Thurs., Jan. 26 – Mon., Jan. 30, 2017: As per Board policy 5.500 and 6.305, Dr. Hargrove and staff investigated the allegations by interviewing all pertinent parties, including students, staff and administration. Fri., Jan. 27, 2017: The student named in the alleged concern was removed from Cummins’ class and schedule by Culleoka Unit School Administration. Tues., Jan. 31, 2017: MCPS administration was notified by law enforcement that Cummins was the subject of a criminal investigation. MCPS turned over all known information and documentation to law enforcement about the recent allegations against Cummins at Culleoka Unit School, which were still under investigation by MCPS. Fri., Feb. 3, 2017: Late Friday afternoon, MCPS received an allegation that Cummins had been in contact with the same student, despite explicit directives from his supervisor not to interact. Mon., Feb. 6, 2017: At 8 a.m., Dr. Hargrove met with Cummins and suspended him from his duties at Culleoka Unit School.

Cummins’ final termination from MCPS was prompted by his allegedly fleeing the area on March 13, reported to MCPS by law enforcement. A termination document was finalized by MCPS on March 14.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Thomas, who was last seen on Monday, March 13 after she was dropped off at the Shoney’s in Columbia by a friend around 8 a.m. Surveillance video released late Wednesday night shows Cummins filling up his Nissan Rogue with gas just before picking Thomas up from Shoney’s.

A family attorney for the Thomas family confirmed Tuesday that they had noticed the teen had added a ring emoji with the caption “WIFE” to her Instagram account around the time of her disappearance.

Thomas has hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and he’s believe to be armed with two handguns.

He faces charges for aggravated kidnapping and having sexual contact with Thomas at school. Cummins is also on the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list and there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The TBI urges anyone who has information about the case to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. If you spot the Nissan Rogue and can verify the license plate TN 976-ZPT, call 911 immediately.

