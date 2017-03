INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with defensive tackle Arthur Jones.

Jones only played in 18 games with the Colts after signing in 2014. Jones didn’t play in a game in 2015 and missed part of 2016 due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

Jones began his career in Baltimore in 2010. He played four seasons with the Ravens.

