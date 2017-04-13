Anderson YMCA hoping donations will fund repairs

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – The Anderson YMCA is asking for donations to help get ready for summer.

The non–profit just made a $10,000 repair to their roof. That fix was made possible through a grant but it forced the Anderson YMCA to put other projects on hold.

Those projects include upgrades to their youth room and construction on a new group exercise room. A television in the youth room was generously donated by a member but it’s now broken. The computers the kids use for entertainment and homework help are aging.

The organization also funds memberships through scholarships for families who might otherwise not be able to afford one.

“I’ve had people go out in the parking lot and cry before. I’ve seen them crying in their car just because they’re so grateful that somebody could help them in a time that they really needed it,” explained Molly McCoy, the Membership Director for the Anderson YMCA.

While there’s been talk before about changing locations, interim CEO Mark Springer says the Anderson YMCA is staying put on West 12th Street.

“It brings a lot of character to this community. Our board is very passionate about this Y and the location because it’s center to the youth and members that truly need it in this community,” said Springer.

The pool also shut down last year. Springer says it won’t be reopened because of the cost to fix it and maintain it. They have been able to make some renovations. They recently upgraded the floor in one of the work out rooms.

If you would like to make a donation, click here to learn how.

