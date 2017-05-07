One dead following motorcycle accident in Tippecanoe Co.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead after they were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. near the 2800 block of North CR 725 East when authorities were dispatched to a head-on collision between a Honda Goldwing motorcycle and a Subaru Forrester.

Initial investigations showed the driver of the motorcycle, 58-year-old Clifford Anderson was travelling north until he entered the southbound lane of 725 East, colliding with the Subaru.

Both Anderson and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle after the collision.

Anderson was transported to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

His passenger, 56-year-old Cindy Anderson, was airlifted to hospital where she is now in stable condition.

The occupants inside the Subaru sustained minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

