Strong Storms Possible Today

You probably noticed the fog this morning or at least how hazy it is outside this afternoon. With warmer air flooding in, the south wind is also bringing in an abundance of moisture which will go on to fuel strong storms this afternoon and late this evening.

OVERVIEW: A SLIGHT Risk is in place for most of central Indiana, including the Indianapolis metro. A SLIGHT Risk is a 2 out of 5 on our severe weather scale, meaning a scattering of severe storms are possible.

THREATS: The primary threat from our strong to severe storms tonight will be damaging winds, but hail and even a tornado or two are possible, so stay weather aware!

TIMING: Northwest Indiana looks to see the first chance at a stronger storm or two right around the evening rush and close to dinner time, 5-6 p.m. The severe weather threat will increase in and around Indianapolis late tonight, after 10 p.m. for most of us according to the latest hi-res model guidance. If you have any outdoor evening plans north of I-70 or I-74, just make sure to keep an eye on the skies!

