Investigation results in 2 Bartholomew Co. drug arrests

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation by authorities in Columbus lead to the drug arrests of two people.

According to the Columbus Police Department, 34-year-old Matthew Zook and 34-year-old Tasha Barnes were taken into custody Tuesday, May 9.

Police say after receiving tips and conducting several interviews, Zook was identified as a “large scale heroin dealer in the area.”

After committing a minor traffic violation while traveling on County Road 800 North, Zook and Barnes were pulled over by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies. After a K-9 officer alerted to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle, the suspects’ vehicle was searched.

More than 34 grams of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash and a handgun were discovered in the vehicle.

Police believe Zook was on his way to Cincinnati to purchase heroin.

After Zook and Barnes were taken into custody, they were transported to Bartholomew County Jail.

Both face a number of preliminary drug-related charges.

