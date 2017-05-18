Police conduct search in relation to Angie Barlow disappearance

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis and Muncie police and the FBI on Wednesday served a search warrant on a home in connection to the investigation of a missing 23-year-old Indianapolis woman.

Angie Barlow, of Muncie, seemingly vanished during the early morning of Oct. 27, 2016, after working at a private party at an apartment complex on the Indianapolis northwest side. Her car was found in November on the Indianapolis east side.

Christina Kramer, Barlow’s mother, has said police are looking into human trafficking in the case. They have told her they believe someone did cause her daughter to go missing, but who is responsible and what happened remains a mystery.

The search warrant was presented at a home in the 500 block of East Streeter Avenue. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had received information that “there may have been a connection to her disappearance and some of the subjects who may have been staying at that address,” said Kendale Adams, a spokesman for IMPD, in an email Thursday.

“Upon executing the search warrant there were arrests that were made by Muncie police on various, unrelated charges,” Adams wrote. “As far as the Barlow case goes, it is still an open investigation that we are still actively and aggressively investigating.”

Information was not immediately available on the arrests made Thursday in Muncie. The Muncie Police Department chief’s office referred calls to Sgt. Nathan Sloan and Detective Kyle Monroe. They did not immediately respond to messages left on their voice mails.

Chris Bavender, a spokeswoman for the FBI, said in an email that the federal agency is supporting the local investigation” and any action is part of an ongoing investigative process.”