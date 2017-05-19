Help send child burn victims to camp

Just be a kid. That’s it. For kids who’ve experience being a burn victim, something that sounds so simple is exactly what they need. Firefighter Tim and Carmel FD Engineer Paramedic Scott Stroup explain the Burn Camp Ride and how you can help.

Hoosier Burn Camp Motorcycle Ride

May 31, Carmel Fire Headquarters, 7 a.m.

17th year for the event.

100% percent of the proceeds go to the camp

Ride supports the Hoosier Burn Camp

Normally they have 85 to 115 motorcycles participating.

Ride starts at CFD Station 41, 2 Civic Square and ends at the Burn camp.

Motorcycles ride through the fire station Bays.

Even if you don’t have a motorcycle, it’s a great morning to stop by the station and see them off. The kids will be able to see lots of motorcycles and fire engines.

About:

Free to the campers.

Camp gets its funding through donations.

For children 8-18 who have been a burn victim. It provides a great place for them to go and just get to be a kid for a week.

Camp provides transportation for the campers if they don’t have it.

To learn more, visit www.hoosierburncampride.com.