The Film Yap reviews movies in theaters this weekend

What’s in theaters this weekend and what’s worth seeing? We ask The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd!

Alien: Covenant

The “Prometheus” sorta-prequel to “Alien” gets a sequel of its own, covering familiar territory with (mostly) new characters playing out a lot of the same face-munching scenarios we’ve seen before. Not original, but entertaining.”

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer

Richard Gere dazzles as a nebbish businessman trying unsuccessfully to swim the turbulent waters of the high-stakes New York finance game, until he befriends a rising Israeli businessman.”

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

This documentary looks at the life of Jeremiah Tower, America’s first celebrity chef, a complex man who created complex food dishes that changed the face of cooking.”

The Lovers

Debra Winger and Tracy Letts play an older married couple whose passion has dissipated. They’re ready to call it quits, until a sudden bloom of romance causes them to start cheating on their lovers… with each other.”

Everything, Everything

A teen girl kept confined to her house by a severe medical condition decides to break out of her cage with the help of the cute boy who lives across the street.”

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

The fourth movie based on the popular book series sees the family falling into new misadventures when they travel cross-country for grandmother’s birthday. The original wimpy kid got too old and insufficiently wimpy, so Jason Drucker takes over the role.”

The Space Between Us

A teenager who was born on Mars yearns to go to Earth so he can discover his roots and woo a girl. Terrific actors flailing against bad material. Skip It.“

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.