Wearable and Portable Gadgets

He’s changed his brand but not his seriously cool products. David Novak, now known as The Gadget “Gram,” shows us gadgets you can wear and take with you “on the go!”

GoDuo Outdoor Wireless Speakers

$109; www.knztech.com

GoDuo Speakers by KNZ Technology are portable, water-resistant (IPX5-certified) wireless speakers that deliver enhanced bass and rich stereo sound. The GoDuo features a unique 4-in-1 design, so they can be bundled together and sealed in the splash-proof silicon soft cover — available in red, gray or black — or positioned separately and utilized as desk speakers. You can even use just one speaker for the ultimate in portability. The GoDuo features a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters, 5 watts of output from each speaker, and built-in subwoofers to enhance bass. The GoDuo conveniently fits in a bicycle’s water bottle holder, can be carried by its hanging ring, or fastened to a backpack with a carabiner.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlSqW762UNk

iHealth “Clear” Smart Blood Pressure Monitor

$99; www.iHealthLabs.com

The iHealth Clear features a large 4.7” LED display for easy and accurate blood pressure readings at home. Blood pressure and pulse measurements can be checked instantly, and an automated voice tells users the results in English. It provides easy-to-understand, color-coded results: such as green for an optimal reading or red signaling stage 3 hypertension. The iHealth Clear uses a WiFi connection to store data to the secure iHealth cloud. It is designed to work with the free iHealth app, which automatically keeps a history of a person’s vital health data and allows the option to share that information with a doctor, caregiver or family member. The Clear works with both Apple and Android smart phones and tablets.

Images: goo.gl/LzAi23

WiseWear Calder Smart Bracelet

$325; www.wisewear.com

This smart bracelet combines elegant design with innovative tech to keep you confident, safe and connected. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and includes a variety of helpful features while still looking stylish. As a personal safety device, it features a panic button linked to your emergency contacts. It tracks activity, including daily and weekly step count, calories burned, distance traveled and active time. Sends vibrating mobile notifications from your phone, including incoming/missed calls, text messages, emails, calendar events and low phone battery. With edgy, bold links and a touch of playful symmetry, the Calder is versatile, yet daringly modern.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fcj2uqZ-xY

Knomo Maddox Leather Zip Tote

$299; www.knomobags.com

The perfect companion for the modern businesswoman. An elegant tote that is equally at home in the office or dinner and drinks afterwards. The main compartment features a padded section for laptops and a second compartment for tablets or other electronic devices. A zipped pocket stores small items. The exterior front magnetic pocket is ideal for phones, keys and smaller items. A super chic exterior hides the hyper-organized KNOMO interior.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MDlM3Sk2HY

Dash Pro Wireless Earphones

$329; www.bragi.com

Stream music from your Bluetooth device or load up to 1,000 songs directly onto the onboard music player (4GB of storage). Integrated sensor technology tracks your workouts; receive live feedback during fitness activities of your heart rate, steps, cadence, strokes, duration and more from the Dash Pro or the free Bragi app. Passive noise cancellation begins as soon as the earphones are inserted into your ears. Initiate Audio Transparency with a swipe of the left unit, allowing you to hear the world around you. They’re waterproof up to 1 meter, so you can listen to music while you swim. With the exclusive PerfectFit design, the Dash Pro stays secure and comfortable. Recharge up to 5 times on the go with the portable charging case. Approximately 3 hours of power per charge. Also has a built-in mic for phone calls.

Video: https://youtu.be/UOtLehKLG-o

To learn more, visit www.thegadgetguycolumn.com.