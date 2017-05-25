INHP teams up with Indy Eleven for upcoming game

Find your dream home with the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership!

Connie Smith, Program Liaison, and Trevor Meeks, Vice President of Single Family Lending, explain what INHP does for the community.

INHP helps people in Indianapolis unlock their dream of owning a home by providing trusted experts who can help with budgeting, understanding mortgages and learning what it takes to be a successful homeowner.

INHP offers homebuyer education, home repair loans, home mortgages and down payment assistance.

Connie shares five easy budgeting tips so you can afford to purchase and/or decorate your home this summer:

Write out a monthly budget Have a dedicated savings account for your new home and new home decorating purchases Make your savings consistent and automatic Use an app to help make tracking and saving easier Examine your current spending, eliminate any unnecessary spending

Trevor discusses how INHP.org honors active and retired military members, such as at June 17th’s Indy Eleven game by honoring the armed services by giving active and retired military members and their families free tickets to the game. Friends, families, co-workers, neighbors, etc. can visit INHP.org/militarynight to nominate a retired or active military member to be honored at the game, and request up to five free tickets, courtesy of INHP.org.

A local veteran will also be doing the first kick of the game, and free tickets are limited, and are first come, first served.

For more info, go to INHP.org or follow the organization on social media:

Twitter: @Inhp_home

Facebook: @INHPconnect

