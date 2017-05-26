Actor Jake Short set to appear at Steak ‘n Shake Carb Night Burger Bash

You may know him from a number of TV shows on Disney, and now Actor Jake Short is coming back home to Indianapolis to appear at Steak’n Shake Carb Night Burger Bash! Here’s more:

Steak ‘n Shake Carb Night Burger Bash in downtown Indianapolis (Pan Am Plaza)

Jake Short appearance at 5 p.m.

IndyCar show at 6 p.m.

Concert by American Idol winner Trent Harmon at 9 p.m.

About Jake:

Jake Short will soon be seen as the lead in the upcoming feature #ROXY, playing a similar character to Steve Martin in ROXANNE. Short has appeared in a number of Disney television shows including “Lab Rats: Elite Force,” “Mighty Med,” and “A.N.T. Farm.” Jake first caught the acting bug at just nine years old. His inspiration and love for acting originally stemmed from attending acting classes with his older brother. Thus far, the highlight of Short¹s career has been winning a Kid¹s Choice Award for “Fave TV Actor” in 2012; an award in which he beat out Tim Allen, Ty Burrell, and Alex Heartman.

Short made his acting debut in a commercial for Playmate that featured a toy roller skating dog. Many may remember him as one of the “announcers” in the commercial for Glad Force Flex trash bags as well as a number of other commercials, including a number of commercials for Dannon. Following his first appearance in the acting world, he quickly went on to play the role of young “Daniel Smith” in “The Anna Nicole Smith Project” and “Nose Noseworthy” in the Warner Bros. movie “Shorts,” directed by Robert Rodiguez. In addition, to other Disney television shows, Jake also appeared in “Dexter.” Short describes his dream role as being either in a “Star Wars” or “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

Jake was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, with one older brother and two younger sisters, and he moved to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. In his spare time, Jake loves playing all kinds of sports, including soccer, basketball, and snowboarding. He also enjoys watching sports, playing video games, watching movies and television, and spending time with his friends.

