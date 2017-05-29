Memorial Day Celebration: Grilling Proteins + Plants!

Grilling season is kicking off, and Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley is sharing one of the healthiest ways to cook! She says literally, almost anything can be grilled, so think “outside the box” and don’t be afraid to try new things! Annessa, along with Firefighter Tim, take over our kitchen to show us how it’s done!

Pineapple Burger Stack with Avocado Salsa

2 grass-fed ground beef (4 oz) patties

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 fresh sliced pineapple rounds, 1/2 inch thick

2 thick-sliced red onion rounds, 1/4 inch thick

2 handfuls O Organics® baby spinach

Avocado Salsa

1 jalapeño

1/2 cup red & yellow cherry tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup diced ripe avocado

1. Lightly brush grill with oil and heat to medium-high.

2. Sprinkle burgers on both sides with paprika and salt, rubbing in all over. Place on grill, along with pineapple rounds, red onion rounds and jalapeño. Grill burgers, pineapple, and onion 4-5 minutes on each side, to desired doneness. Check pineapple – it is done when it’s juicy and has good grill marks. Grill jalapeño 4 minutes total, turning in between.

3. Remove jalapeño from grill, and let cool. Discard the ribs and seeds. Dice the rest, and add it to a bowl with diced tomatoes and avocado. Sprinkle with salt and toss salsa.

4. Remove pineapple from grill. Top each with a small handful spinach. Add red onion on top of the spinach, and then the burger. Scoop out fresh avocado salsa and pile it on top of the two Pineapple Burger Stacks. Serve immediately!

Pro tips:

– cook burger to desired doneness: medium Rare (130-135° F): 7 minutes total;

medium (135-150° F): 8 minutes total; medium well (150-165° F): 9 minutes total; well done (165° F and up): 10 minutes total.

– for less of a kick to the salsa, use bell pepper instead of jalapeño

– add cilantro to the top of the burger stack if desired!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Serving size: 1 Pineapple Burger Stack with 1/3 cup salsa on top

Nutrition Facts: Calories 294, Total Fat 15g, Saturated Fat 5g, Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 70mg, Sodium 285mg, Potassium 426mg, Total Carbohydrate 9g, Dietary Fiber 4g, Sugars 11g, Protein 26g, Vitamin A 28%, Vitamin C 69%, Calcium 9%, Iron 21%

Easy Grilled Caesar & Lemon-Parmesan Vinaigrette

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 head romaine lettuce

2 lemons, sliced in half

1 large clove garlic, sliced in half

1/4 cup O Organics® olive oil, plus 1 teaspoon

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for topping

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1. Preheat grill to medium. Season both sides of chicken breast with a 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Grill 10-12 minutes each side, turning once, or until the internal temperature reaches 160º. Remove chicken and let it rest 5 minutes after grilling. Chicken should reach a final internal temperature of 165º while resting.

2. Slice Romaine in half lengthwise, rinse and pat dry, and place cut side up on cutting board. Rub the sliced side of Romaine with cut garlic. Squeeze and rub lemon juice over the same sliced side. Brush 1 teaspoon olive oil over the sliced side as well.

3. Place Romaine lettuce & lemon halves on grill, sliced side down. Leave lid open and cook 3 minutes. Lettuce should have good grill marks, but not be completely wilted. Remove from grill, and place on a serving plate. Slice chicken on the bias and arrange around lettuce. Add one grilled lemon half next to each salad.

4. To make vinaigrette, add 1/4 cup olive oil, vinegar, 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan, kosher salt, pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon fresh grated garlic to a glass jar. Squeeze the juice of one of the grilled lemons into the jar. Put the lid on the jar and shake dressing until well mixed.

5. Shave freshly grated Parmesan cheese onto salads, and serve alongside vinaigrette (or drizzle over salad when ready to serve.) Enjoy immediately!



Pro-tips:

if you are short on time, pick up a good-quality Caesar dressing to go with salad

use lime instead of lemon for a different delicious flavor

add a few dashes of hot sauce to the dressing to give it a kick

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Serving Size: 1/2 Romaine lettuce head, 1/2 chicken breast, 2 tablespoons dressing

Nutrition: Calories 244, Total Fat 19g, Saturated Fat 3g, Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 47mg, Sodium 119mg, Potassium 313mg, Total Carbohydrate 14g, Dietary Fiber 0g, Sugars 1g, Protein 17g, Vitamin A 4%, Vitamin C 9%, Calcium 2%, Iron 14%

To learn more, visit:

www.annessard.com

Facebook: @AnnessaChumbleyRD

Twitter: @AnnessaRD

Instagram: @AnnessaRD

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANNESSA CHUMBLEY