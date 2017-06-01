2017 Snakepit Ball featuring Tracy, Amber, Celebrities and VIP Guests!

Wow! What a spectacular night of fun, fashion and red carpet interviews! This year’s Keybank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball did not disappoint and like many other years, drew a crowd of business and civic leaders, celebrities and VIPs in town for the Indianapolis 500.

Celebrity appearances this year included the likes of Nathan Kress, from Nickelodeon’s hit show “iCarly;” Season 6 Winner of “The Voice,” Josh Kaufman; USA Olympic Gymnast Madison Kocian; Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak from HGTV’s Good Bones; Scot Pollard from the Indiana Pacers & Survivor; Mike Mills, of R.E.M. and many more VIPs.

**Interviews are divided into “parts” to eliminate any commercial use. Feel free to watch them in the order of appearance, 1-4. Enjoy!**

Here’s the full list of celebrities and VIP guests from this year’s big event:

Nathan Kress: Known around the world for his lead role on Nickelodeon’s hit show “iCarly,” Nathan played Freddie Benson, Carly’s smitten next-door neighbor and technical producer of her web show. He has also been involved in feature films like “Into the Storm” and “Babe: Pig in the City,” and had a recurring role on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Joshua “Josh” Kaufman (born 9 November 1976) is an American soul singer and singer-songwriter. A native of the Tampa Bay area in Florida, Kaufman is based out of and resides in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is best known for winning the sixth season of NBC‘s The Voice as a member of Usher‘s team and previously Adam Levine‘s team. At age 38 he became the oldest winner in series history.

Madison Kocian: American gymnast Madison Kocian is a member of the gold-winning 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, nicknamed “The Final Five.” Kocian helped the U.S. women win team gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, the USA’s second-straight Olympic gymnastics team title. She also won the uneven bars silver medal, the first U.S. Olympic uneven bars medal since 2008. In 2015, Kocian made gymnastics history when she was part of a four-way tie for the 2015 World uneven bars gold medal. She also helped the USA to its third-consecutive World team title with her performances at the 2015 World Championships.

Scot Pollard: Scot Pollard is an 11 year NBA veteran and played for the Indiana Pacers from 2003-2006. He retired in 2008 as an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics. Since retiring from NBA he’s appeared in several films and has worked in broadcasting for numerous outlets. In 2016, he was a contestant on Season 32 of the hit CBS reality TV show “Survivor”, finishing in 8th place. He and his wife Dawn live in Carmel with their 4 children.

Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak: The stars of HGTV’s Good Bones, mother/daughter team Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak are revitalizing their hometown of Indianapolis one property at a time, buying dilapidated homes and rehabbing them into stunning urban remodels. Since 2007, mother-daughter duo Mina and Karen have renovated close to twenty homes in Fountain Square, a community in Indianapolis adjacent to the city’s downtown. Season 2 of the hit show premiered Tuesday, May 30 on HGTV.

Eva Kor: Kor is a survivor of the Holocaust and forgiveness advocate. At the age of 10 she entered Auschwitz where she was separated from most of her family. She and her twin sister were subjected to unthinkable medical experiments and fought daily for their own survival until the camp was eventually liberated. Kor’s experiences in Auschwitz, coupled with her never-give-up attitude, led her to a life of advocacy work, teaching remembrance, understanding, and hope. She is a resident of Terre Haute, Ind. where she co-founded the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

Governor Eric Holcomb: Governor Holcomb is the 51st Governor of Indiana. He is a born-and-raised Hoosier and a graduate of Pike High School and Hanover College. He spent his entire childhood in Indiana before serving in the Navy for six years and working in Washington D.C. for another six.

Mayor Joe Hogsett: Mayor Hogsett is the 49th mayor of Indianapolis. He is a lifelong Hoosier with deep roots in the city. Before serving the City as Mayor, he served as a federal prosecutor and Secretary of State in Indiana.

Aaron Reitz, Senior Vice President, Key Bank: As senior vice president and regional head of Key’s Corporate and Commercial banking division, Mr. Reitz leads a seasoned team of professionals working with middle market and large corporate clients in the Indiana Region. Reitz has also been involved with the American Heart Association, Marion University Cycling, and the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

About the KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball

The 2017 Snakepit Ball theme was The Art of the Race: An Interactive Art Event. On the night before the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, the Indiana Roof Ballroom was transformed into a fully interactive combination of Racing and Art. Attendees walked the televised red carpet before enjoying entertainment, music from nationally recognized entertainers, food stations boasting inspired fare, and signature cocktails.

Guests were encouraged to make an artistic statement; to be bold and colorful, or come donning your most creative black and white.

To learn more about the KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball, please visit 500festival.com/snakepit. The KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball is sponsored by KeyBank, Business Furniture and BCforward.