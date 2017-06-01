Construction now underway on Indiana Youth Group location

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – June is Pride Month and to kick it off, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett hosted a tour of what will soon become home to the Indiana Youth Group.

Construction is now underway and Meridian and 38th Street. The facility will house the only stand-alone organization providing assistance to the LGBTQ community in Indianapolis.

The rapid growth in attendance to their current center prompted the need for a bigger location.

Officials say the youth group helped nearly 700 people in 2015.

