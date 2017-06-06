Indy Mommy Market comes to the Hamilton County Fairgrounds

“It’s like ‘ETSY IN REAL LIFE!” Mommas who make things of your own, you know exactly what this means! Today on Indy Style, Indy Mommy Market Co-Directors Rebekah Fleetwood and Brin Bigler tell us more about the Indy Mommy Market and how you can come shop and find some ADORABLE kids and baby products!

Indy Mommy Market – June 10, 9am-2pm, Llama Barn at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds

ABOUT:

1) The Indy Mommy Market is a biannual event featuring local handmade and curated shops that specialize in kids and baby products. There will be 60 local shops, along with food trucks, live music by local musician, Nate Wolfe, and a mobile art studio.

2) Local shops specializing in kids and baby clothing and accessories for boys and girls, baby essentials, nursery and kids room décor, toys, dolls, baby food, and some mama tees.

3) This year’s market will be this Saturday (June 10) from 9am-2pm in the Llama Barn at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville. $5 admission for adults. Kids 12 & under get in free. $1 of every ticket sold goes to Heart Change Ministries, a local ministry that helps local moms and children in crisis.

4) First 150 shoppers get a shopping bag full of deals and discounts from the shops. And there will be a Mama Lounge, a place for moms to change and feed their babies.

Indy Mommy Market

Saturday, Hamilton County Fairgrounds,

To learn more, visit www.indymommymarket.com.

Facebook & Instagram: @indymommymarket