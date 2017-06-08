The Senior LPGA Championship tees off at French Lick Resort

Make history and be a part of the first-ever Sr. LPGA Championship and help the kids at Riley Hospital for Children. It’ll be three days of live coverage on the Golf Channel on July 10-12! Steve Rondinaro, Marketing Manager, French Lick Resort, and Michelle McGann, Senior LPGA Player, share more!

Michelle McGann has 7 LPGA Tour wins in her career and is a popular figure on the LPGA Legends Tour. She has played the Pete Dye course at French Lick Resort in past Legends Championships and spent time with some of the Riley kids and families.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.frenchlick.com/golf/events/seniorlpga/about

