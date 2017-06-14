Steaks and burgers: where to treat dad this weekend

Bring on the meats! When steaks and burgers are on the menu this Father’s Day, you can’t go wrong! Scott Buttari, Regional Chef, Hyde Park Restaurant Group, takes over our kitchen this morning to make us the “Double R” Ranch 30-Day Dry Aged T-Bone, prepared Cajun style with butter.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse in Indianapolis is also participating in The James Beard Foundation’s (JBF) Blended Burger Project™, a nationwide contest and challenge to make a “blended burger” by blending ground meat with finely chopped mushrooms to create a delicious, healthier, and more sustainable burger.

Chef Braulio Della Torre has chosen to feature his Wellington Burger, a dry-aged burger blended with mushroom duxelles and pate topped with truffle bordelaise brie, watercress and fried oyster mushroom to showcase a healthier burger, from now through July 31, 2017. Blending meat with mushrooms reduces calories, fat, and sodium while adding important nutrients like vitamin D, potassium, and B vitamins. A blended burger also brings more sustainable, plant-based items to menus allowing Americans to enjoy the taste and flavor of the burgers they love, knowing it’s a healthier and more sustainable preparation.

Diners can vote and support the Blended Burger Project™:

Visit jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject to view the gallery of blended burger photos, and cast your vote for the blended burger that best represents the most creative use of mushrooms, best flavor profile, and most appetizing appearance

You can also visit a participating restaurant from Memorial Day, May 29 – July 31, 2017 (view the entire list at jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject/participants) and ask for the “blended burger”

Post your burger photos to social media with the hashtag #blendedburgerproject to spread the word!

When the promotion concludes at 11:59pm EST on July 31st, 2017, the five (5) chefs with the most online votes will win a trip to the historic James Beard House in New York City where they will showcase their blended burgers at an exclusive event in 2018.

New this year, customers who vote for their favorite blended burger online will also be entered to win an all-expenses paid trip for two to the 2018 Blended Burger event at the James Beard House.

Visit jamesbeard.org/blendedburgerproject for a list of participating restaurants and follow #blendedburgerproject on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

WHERE-Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

51 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis

317.536.0270

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT

Located next to Monument Circle at Illinois and Market Streets, one block from the Circle Centre Mall and the Indiana Statehouse, Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse’s Indianapolis location is a short walk from the Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, Banker’s Life Fieldhouse and all major downtown hotels.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse Indianapolis features three private and semi-private dining areas accommodating groups from six to 130 persons. The entire restaurant is also available for private events catering to groups of up to 250 persons.

About the James Beard Foundation (JBF)

Founded in 1986, the James Beard Foundation celebrates, nurtures, and honors chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture more delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone. A cookbook author and teacher with an encyclopedic knowledge about food, the late James Beard was a champion of American cuisine. He helped educate and mentor generations of professional chefs and food enthusiasts, instilling in them the value of wholesome, healthful, and delicious food. Today JBF continues in the same spirit by administering a number of diverse programs that include educational initiatives, food industry awards, scholarships for culinary students, publications, chef advocacy training, and thought-leader convening. The Foundation also maintains the historic James Beard House in New York City’s Greenwich Village as a “performance space” for visiting chefs. For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org. Get food news, recipes, and more at the James Beard Foundation’s blog, or subscribe to the free digital newsletter Beard Bites. Follow @beardfoundation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat. Watch the James Beard House Kitchen Cam, James Beard Awards, and more on the Foundation’s Livestream channel. Find more JBF-related video on the Foundation’s YouTube channels.

Wellington Burger:

Ingredients:

1 ea. Sesame Seed Bun (Toasted)

6 oz. Dry Aged Burger

2 oz. Mushroom Duxelle (See Recipe)

1 oz. Pate (1/4” Dice)

½ tsp. Salt and Pepper

5 oz. Truffle Bordelaise Brie Cheese (See Recipe)

¼ Cup Watercress

1 oz. Fried Oyster Mushrooms

Procedure:

Mix burger, mushroom duxelle and pate until all incorporated; form into a burger patty

Season with salt and pepper and cook to desired temperature (grill or griddle)

Top burger with truffle bordelaise brie and melt

Toast bun; place burger on bottom bun, top with fried oyster mushrooms and watercress; top with bun top



Truffle Bordelaise Brie:

1 lbs. Brie

1 oz. Truffle Paste

6 oz. Bordelaise Sauce

In a bowl mix everything together until evenly incorporated throughout

Mushroom Duxelle:

1 oz. Minced Shallots

½ oz. Minced Garlic

8 oz. Minced Wild Mushroom Blend

1 oz. Blended Oil

1/8 tsp. Minced Thyme

1 tsp. Minced Parsley

1 oz. Brandy

2 oz. Red Wine

2 oz. Beef Stock or Broth

1 tsp. Salt

½ tsp. Black Pepper

In a large sauté pan or pot add oil and mushroom and cook on high until lightly seared; add shallots and garlic and cook for 3 minutes; add herbs, salt and pepper and cook for another few minutes; remove from heat and deglaze with red wine and reduce until dry. (warning on a gas stove it could flame up); add red wine and cook until dry; add beef stock or broth and cook until dry; cool until needed

Cajun Double R Ranch T-Bone

Ingredients:

26 oz. Double R Ranch T-Bone

1 Tbs. Cajun Seasoning (See Recipe or Buy at Store)

1 oz. Corn Oil

1 Tbs. Salt and Pepper Mix

1 tsp. Cajun Seasoning

1 oz. Cajun Butter (See Recipe)

Procedure:

Season both sides of the T-Bone with 1 tbs. of Cajun seasoning and corn oil, let sit in the refrigerator for 24 hours to marinate

Remove from the refrigerator and place on a wire rack at room temperature for 1 hour before cooking; remove any excess oil by patting

Season both sides of the T-Bone with rest of the Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper

Cook on hot grill until desired temperature and place on a tray; once done top with the Cajun butter and let rest for 3-5 minutes while the butter softens

Transfer to a plate and pour the melted Cajun butter and juices from tray on top of the steak to finish the presentation

Cajun Butter:

¼ Lbs. Salter Butter

1 TBS. Cajun Seasoning

1 tsp. Paprika

¼ tsp. Cayenne Pepper

Butter should be at room temperature. Place in a bowl and mix with all seasonings until evenly incorporated. Place back in the refrigerator to allow a compound.

Cajun Seasoning: (Store bought or prepared at home)

4 Tbs. Kosher Salt

1 Tbs. Black Pepper

1 Tbs. White Pepper

1 Tbs. Paprika

1 tsp. Cayenne Pepper

1 Tbs. Onion Powder

1 Tbs. Garlic Powder

1 tsp. Dried Oregano

1 tsp. Dried Thyme

Mix together evenly and store in a dry place.

ABOUT CHEF BUTTARI:



Chef Buttari joined the Hyde Park Restaurant Group in 2003 as Executive Chef to start up the Hyde Park Group’s Italian Grill concept – Sal & Angelo’s, Coventry Village, not long afterwards taking over as Executive Chef at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, Beachwood. Chef Buttari is now responsible for the management & oversight of day-to-day culinary operations with an emphasis on the sushi program for the Hyde Park Restaurant Group’s 17 restaurants, including Hyde Park Prime Steakhouses, Black Point Steakhouse & Seafood, Eleven, ML Tavern, Stack City Burger Bar, and Jekyll’s Kitchen. Chef Buttari is also a corporate team leader for the Company’s new restaurant openings and menu development.

Chef Buttari has received Associate of Arts Degrees from Hocking College and Cuyahoga Community College. He has held the positions of Director of Food & Beverage & Executive Chef at the Embassy Suites Hotel- Beachwood Ohio, Corporate Chef for Sushi Rock & Salt 7 located in Del Ray Beach, Florida and has also held culinary positions at Quail Hollow Resort & Golf Club, Harrah’s Resort Hotel & Casino, and Holly Inn – Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, North Carolina.

Chef Buttari spends time traveling to company locations, opening new restaurants and in the kitchen working on his new creations for Hyde Park Restaurants. In his personal time personal time he can be found hanging out with and supporting the athletic pursuits of his two children.

To learn more, visit www.hydeparkrestaurants.com.