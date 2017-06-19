Monday Mailbag: Biodegradable Food Truck Playhouses

Too. Much. Fun! Check out this week’s “Monday Mailbag” with Biodegradable Food Truck Playhouses, as Lee and Amber give it a “test drive!”



Let your little one’s imagination run free with food truck playhouses from Famous OTO! This New York based toy company are the makers of big cardboard playhouses that kids will love! Choose from an ice cream truck or taco truck with super detailed illustrations. Made in the USA, sturdy construction, non-toxic, recyclable and biodegradable, easy to assemble and stow away. Dimensions: 40″ x 36″ x 24″. $69 with free shipping. See more at: https://famousoto.com/