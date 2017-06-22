Celebrate Sun King’s 8th Anniversary

Sun King Brewing Company is celebrating eight years! Chef Steven Unrue & Co-Founder Clay Robinson preview Saturday’s festivities, which will feature live music, Indy’s best food trucks, a great lineup of limited release beers on tap, plus the return of the popular seasonal GFJ, a classic American IPA devised by head brewer Dave Colt that showcases hops from the Pacific Northwest to create an intense citrus hop flavor explosion that is reminiscent of biting into a fresh grapefruit.

GFJ will once again be released in its very own 16 oz. can, as well as on draft statewide. Patrons will be able to purchase 4-packs of GFJ (limit two cases) to take home and enjoy. *You must purchase a ticket to be able to purchase carry out. A special anniversary beer will also be featured at the event.

WHO: The 8th anniversary celebration is brought to you by Sun King Brewery and MOKB Presents. Indy’s own DJ Helicon will be warming up the stage for Nikki Lane, a country singer-songwriter, and Parker Millsap, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Oklahoma with music inspired by country, blues and rock n’ roll sounds. Tyler Childers will support.

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, June 24 at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Sun King Brewery (135 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, Ind. 46202). Entertainment 5:30-10 p.m.; Party ends at 10:30 p.m.Event is for patrons 21 and over.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now and available for $15 in advance online or at Sun King Brewery locations (Indianapolis and Fishers). Day of show tickets will be $20.

About Sun King Brewing Company:

Sun King Brewing Company is the brainchild of Dave Colt and Clay Robinson. With the help of family and friends – Omar Robinson, Andy Fagg and Steve Koers – the first keg of Sun King beer rolled out the door for delivery in July 2009. Now available on tap and in cans at hundreds of locations statewide, Sun King has grown into the second-largest beer brewer in the state of Indiana. The company’s commitment to handcrafted seasonal and specialty beers has been rewarded with multiple medals at the Indiana Brewers Cup, Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup competitions. Visit www.sunkingbrewing.com for more information. Sun King Brewery is also on Facebook and Instagram.

About MOKB Presents:

Indianapolis-based MOKB Presents produces concerts and events throughout MOKB Presents is a concert promotion and event services company. Since launching in 2012, MOKB Presents has focused attracting great up-and-coming acts to Indianapolis while playing a significant role in artist developments for those acts. To date MOKB Presents has produced over 1100 events throughout Indiana including Summer Concerts at Garfield Park, The Lumineers, Sturgill Simpson, Future Islands, Return of the Mac – Mac & Cheese Fest, Alabama Shakes, The National, Lake Street Dive, CANvitational, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Sufjan Stevens, Sun King Brewery Anniversary, and more. For more information: www.mokbpresents.com

GFJ Brined chicken wings Servings: 12 / Active Prep Time: 15 min / Total Time: 3 days Ingredients For the Brine: 32 oz Grapefruit Jungle 32 oz water 32 oz ice cubes 5 pounds chicken wings 4 oz kosher salt 4 oz turbinado sugar Zest of one grapefruit 2 teaspoons coriander seeds 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes For the Sauce: 2 tablespoon ssämjang (fermented bean and chile paste) 2 tablespoon kochujang (chile paste) 1/4 cup rice vinegar 1/4 cup butter juice of one grapefruit 1/4 cup honey cilantro and green onions for garnish

“Left Eye” GFJ (Grapefruit Jungle) Servings: 4 / Active Prep Time: 20 min / Total Time: 1 week Ingredients Directions For the Pineapple Shrub: For the Pineapple Shrub: 2 medium mangoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes Place the mango in a clean, sterilized wide-mouth container. Cover with sugar and lightly crush the mango using a potato masher or muddler. Cover and refrigerate 10 hours. Strain fruit (discard or save for another use) and add pineapple vinegar to the liquid. Seal with lid and refrigerate for two weeks, shaking the mixture every other day. After two weeks, strain into a clean airtight container—you’ll have about 3 cups—and refrigerate. Strained shrub keeps up to 6 months. 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar For the Cocktails: 1 1/2 cups pineapple vinegar In a pitcher, mix together white rum, Mango Shrub, and orgeat. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving, or mix and refrigerate up to 24 hours in advance. When ready to serve, add beer to the pitcher and stir gently. Serve cocktails in ice-filled highball glasses. For the Cocktails: 5 ounces 8th Day Distillery White Rum 5 ounces Mango Shrub 1 1/4 ounces orgeat 20 ounces GFJ