Film shot in and around Indy has world premiere Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thursday is the world premiere of Submerge: Echo 51. It’s the fourth movie in the series and the director says it’s a cross between superhero movies and star wars.

Director Demetrius Witherspoon says he wanted to produce something right here in Indianapolis. His first three movies are more like shorts. They are just less than 30 minutes but they’re action packed.

The story is about a woman named Ni’re who discovers she has powers in another dimension. She has to battle an evil ruler and save the universe. This new movie being released Thursday is a reboot of the series so will follow a different character in the universe.

The director says some actors even flew in from Florida and St Louis for their roles. Almost all of it was shot here in the Indianapolis area, including Carmel, Monrovia and downtown. You might even be able to recognize some Indy landmarks.

“Using local independent companies, film companies have been great,” said Witherspoon. “We have a lot of local talent here not only actors but the local film companies that we use.”

This year at the Statehouse there was a bill to establish tax incentives for film production companies who shoot here in the state. That bill did not pass.

The red carpet event starts Thursday night around 6 p.m. at the Keystone Art Cinema.

If you haven’t seen any of the movies you will have a chance to see all four at Gen Con this year. Demetrius says he plans on making a 5th movie to go along in the series.

Find more info on the film, click here.