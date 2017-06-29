Ronald McDonald House of Indianapolis wants your pop tabs!

Grab a soda (or a beer) and keep the pop tab! It’s all part of the 13th Annual Pop Tab & Coin Drop on Monument Circle. Michelle Study-Campbell, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, explains!
- 13th Annual Pop Tab & Coin Drop on Monument Circle
- Friday, July 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- The event is held in front of the Emmis Building on the SW quadrant of Monument Circle
- Collecting pop tabs and coins – so bring your spare change.
- “Your small change can make a big difference”
- Activities at the event include:
- Free Face Painting by Willing Hands Designs
- Food Trucks (Johnson’s BBQ Shack & Byrne’s Grilled Pizza)
- Appearance by Ronald McDonald
- Live Music by Edison Playground
- Games and prizes for kids
- Photo opportunity with the “World’s Largest Pop Tab
- Convenient drive-thru lane where cars can pull in and volunteers will unload their tabs.
- The event draws about 250-300 people who are dropping off their tabs. Many bring hundreds, thousands (and even millions) of tabs to the event.
- Pop Tab Drop FAQ:
- What are pop tabs used for?
- The aluminum pop tabs are recycled, just like you would recycle plastic containers or newspapers. The money generated from recycling the tabs is used in a general operating budget to ensure that the House remains open for families of sick or injured children.
- How much do they receive from recycling?
- Price of aluminum changes on a regular basis, depending on supply and demand. On average, they receive $0.40 – $0.60 per pound of tabs. On average, they raise between $20K-$40K per year.
- Why collect just the tab?
- Tabs are cleaner, easier to collect and allow them to store mass amounts within our limited amount of space. However, while we cannot accept whole cans at the Drop, you can always bring the cans to your nearest recycling center and mail the check to the Ronald McDonald House with a note re: pop tab program.
- Other facts about the Pop Tab Program:
- We have one of the most successful pop tab programs in the nation.
- Last year, we placed a Guinness World Record for “Most Aluminum Can Tabs Recycled in 24 Hours”
- 6.5 million tabs
-Website/social media to be promoted:
- Website: http://www.rmhccin.org/
- Twitter: @RMHCCIN
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RMHCCIN