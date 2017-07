It’s hot and your dog needs a pool.. okay not all dogs have pools or will even use one.. but Patty is here with some hot weather tips for your pooch.

PATTY’S HOT TIPS

1) ICE CUBES IN BOWL/ COOL TOWEL TO LIE ON

2) STAY OFF ASPHALT

3) HYDRATE!

4) BRUSH AND TRIM FUR BUT DON’T SHAVE

5) INSIDE WITH AC IS BEST

