Race for Riley with John Andretti

He’s experienced the battle with cancer first-hand, so this year’s Race for Riley is even more special for John Andretti, and he, along with the folks from Kroger, hope it’ll hold a special place in your heart, too.

Race for Riley

July 18, New Castle Motor Sports Park

WHO: John Andretti, Dave Wilson, Jarett Andretti

WHAT: Kroger Race for Riley, presented by Cheerios, with racing all day. The racing goes all day with the special races taking place starting at Noon with the Restaurant Race, Sponsor Race, and Kroger Race, followed by the Media Race. The podium for these races and photo ops will take place approximately @ 2:30. The Race for Riley itself will take place at approximately 5:00 PM.

WHERE: New Castle Motorsports Park – NCMP is 45 Minutes East of Downtown Indianapolis on I-70 and State Road 3 – Take I-70 to exit 123 (New Castle), turn South on SR3 and go south 1/4 Mile South of the Flying J, Turn Left onto newly paved road and follow 1/4 mile to NCMP gate.

To learn more, visit www.race4riley.com.