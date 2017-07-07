The Film Yap reviews Spider-Man: Homecoming and more!

Check out what’s in theaters this weekend with The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd!
Spider-Man: Homecoming
The neighborhood web crawler gets his second reboot, taking the character back to his angsty teenage roots. A bit uneven but filled with vitality.”
The Exception
In 1940 Holland, a German officer is tasked with guarding the deposed Kaiser (Christopher Plummer) while falling for a Jewish spy. Engaging war romance/drama.”
The Big Sick
A Pakistani-American man deals with culture clash as his relationship with a Caucasian woman grows. Starring Kumail Nanjiani.”
Berlin Syndrome
A young Australian photographer meets a cute local guy in Germany, and things are going great until he locks her in his apartment. Stream It.“
For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.