Art and entertainment collide at Arts Crawl in Fishers

Art, culture and entertainment collide!

Get ready for the return on the Arts Crawl on Friday, July 14 in the Nickel Plate District! Hosted in partnership with the Fishers Arts Council and Nickel Plate District Business Council, the event offers a self-guided tour throughout the Nickel Plate District. This year the Arts Crawl features over 30 businesses and artists, and takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. leading up to the AMP After Dark featuring Jennie DeVoe from 9 to 11 p.m. Both events are free to attend.

Like previous events, the Arts Crawl features musicians, breakdancers, and more traditional artwork. This year features a few exciting additions to the event, including:

Storytelling Arts of Indiana who will share engaging stories of Indiana history,

The Bongo Boy Drum Circle who will be performing throughout the event, and

The Pint Cycle, which will be available for attendees to ride during the event with various drop-off locations at participating businesses.

Additional information about the event, including participating locations, pairings and an event map will be available at www.Fishers.in.us/ArtsCrawl. Guests can also download the Nickle Plate District mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices for a digital copy of the map.

