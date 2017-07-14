The Film Yap reviews War for the Planet of the Apes and more!

The next summer blockbuster hits theaters today and is the final chapter in the revamped, critically acclaimed Planet of the Apes trilogy.

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd reviews this week’s new films to hit theaters locally and also shares his picks on what to see at the Indy Film Fest, which runs until Sunday, July 23.

War for the Planet of the Apes

“A smart, contemplative summer blockbuster? The third entry in the reboot of the hirsute franchise shows you can have brains and heart along with action thrills.”

The Little Hours

“Here’s something you don’t see a lot: screen humorists tackling a 14th century Italian book using filthy modern language and lots of sex. Offbeat and funny, though feels like an “SNL” skit that ran long.”

Indy Film Fest: Chris’ Picks

We Are EC: The Untold Story of East Chicago Basketball

Saturday, July 15 at 12:30 p.m. in The Toby

Thursday, July 20 at 6:00 p.m. in DeBoest Lecture Hall

“This ambitious documentary tracks hoops mania in northwest Indiana over the past century, showing a community bound together by sport.”

Signature Move

Friday, July 14 at 8:30 p.m. in The Toby

Monday, July 17 at 4:45 p.m. in The Toby

“If you’ve seen one Pakistani/Muslim/lesbian/wrestling romantic comedy, you’ve seen them all. Maybe not, in this lively character piece from a couple of Hoosier filmmakers.”

The Race of Gentlemen

Sunday, July 16 at 11:45 a.m. in The Toby

Friday, July 21 at 4:00 p.m. in DeBoest Lecture Hall

“Gear heads of every stripe won’t want to miss this documentary about people building old-school hot rods and racing them on the Jersey beach.”

Henry

Sunday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. in The Toby

Saturday, July 22 at 3:30 p.m. in DeBoest Lecture Hall

“This powerful German drama takes place in an exclusive boys school, where two lads with prodigious talent for the pipe organ enter into a contest of wills with religious overtones.”

