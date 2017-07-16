Pet Pals: Service Dogs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, Patty stopped by with Brandt Carter, who is a puppy trainer for Canine Companions for Independence.

Brandt talked about some of routines for the dogs and even the hassle of “fake” Service Dogs when vests are bought online.

