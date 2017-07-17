NUVO Indy Taco Week: Broad Ripple Brewpub

Holy guacamole! NUVO’s First Ever Indy Taco Week is this week starting today and lasting through Sunday.

NUVO surveyed consumers and restaurants that participated in Indy Burger Week 2017 to see what food week we needed to have next and the conclusion was clear: Indy Taco Week was the crowd favorite. (Our apologies to the Facebook User who wanted Indy Mashed Potato Week.)

For the first-ever Indy Taco Week, more than 22 locations all around Central Indiana will offer their tastiest, most mouth-watering tacos for half-price. Scroll the taco descriptions at IndyTacoWeek.com then plan out seven days of tasty tacos for every meal. Tac-o-bout a good deal! Indy Food Weeks support Second Helpings, a community kitchen that rescues food, feeds people in need, and supports a Culinary Job Training Program for disadvantaged adults.

The Broad Ripple Brewpub was the first Brewpub (restaurant that brews its own beer) in the state of Indiana and it’s now the oldest operating brewery. We were at the forefront of craft brewing in the state and local brewers consider the Brewpub to be the place where it all started. We have a lot of vegetarian/vegan dishes on our menu, developed because Broad Ripple is quite a bohemian place with lots of vegetarians/vegans in the area, and it’s a niche that’s worked well for us, which is why we have a vegetarian taco on our menu and why it’s one of the tacos we’re offering for Taco Week, the other is a Blackened Fish Taco. Up to a third, sometimes more, of our diners on any given evening are vegetarian/vegan. The Brewpub has a large outdoor seating area, which is dog-friendly, and the restaurant itself is family-friendly.

Recipe 1 Name – Garden Tacos Ingredients – Boca crumbles, onion, bell peppers, diced tomato, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, six inch flour tortillas, our tomatillo salsa. Cooking Instructions – Boca crumbles mixed with onion, bell pepper, tomatoes (pre-made) heated in a pan, then placed in three separate tortillas, then topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar-jack cheese. Tomatillo salsa is served on the side. Recipe 2 Name – Fish and Chips Ingredients – Flour, White Pepper, Paprika, Special Seasoning Salt (a mix of salt, paprika, dried parsley, black pepper, celery seed, curry powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper), Beer, Cod, Potatoes Cooking Instructions – Batter is made by mixing beer, with flour and white pepper, paprika and special seasoning salt. Cod is dipped in flour, then in batter, then deep fried. Potatoes (pre-cut) are deep fried and seasoned with special seasoning salt to taste.

