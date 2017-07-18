Indy Taco Week: Cafe At The Prop

Smile. It’s “Taco Tuesday!” All this week, you can enjoy NUVO’s First Ever Indy Taco Week, which lasts through Sunday. Today’s guest? Cafe At The Prop!

About Indy Taco Week:

NUVO surveyed consumers and restaurants that participated in Indy Burger Week 2017 to see what food week we needed to have next and the conclusion was clear: Indy Taco Week was the crowd favorite. (Our apologies to the Facebook User who wanted Indy Mashed Potato Week.)

For the first-ever Indy Taco Week, more than 22 locations all around Central Indiana will offer their tastiest, most mouth-watering tacos for half-price. Scroll the taco descriptions at IndyTacoWeek.com then plan out seven days of tasty tacos for every meal. Tac-o-bout a good deal! Indy Food Weeks support Second Helpings, a community kitchen that rescues food, feeds people in need, and supports a Culinary Job Training Program for disadvantaged adults.

Afternoon Teas

Queen’s Tea $18.00

Princess’s Tea $14.00

Duchess’s Tea $10.00

Jester’s Tea $8.00

Café Hours

M-F 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Afternoon Teas Available Any Day By RSVP

To learn more, visit:

www.thepropylaeum.org/cafe-at-the-prop

www.hopsandfire.com

Vegan Cauliflower Taco

1 head Fresh Cauliflower, Small Florets

1 pound Brussel Sprouts, Shaved

6 each Smoked Garlic Cloves, Sliced

1 each Fresh Lime

1 cup Mayonnaise

4 tbsp Cider Vinegar

1/3 cup Agave Nectar

1 each Avocado, Sliced

2 each Heirloom Tomatoes

1 each Jalapeno Pepper, Roasted

½ each Vidalia Onion, Diced

½ cup Fresh Cilantro, Chopped Fine

2 each Fresh Garlic Clove, Chopped

1 tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

6 each Taco Shells (Crispy or Soft)

Olive Oil

Ground Cumin

Ground Cayenne

Paprika

Crushed Oregano

Crushed Red Pepper

Sea Salt

Cracked Black Pepper

Preparing the Cauliflower

Place the Cauliflower florets into a pot of boiling water, and blanch for about 2 minutes.

Immediately pull the cauliflower from the boiling water and place in an ice bath to shock.

Once cold, place in a small bowl, and toss in a small amount of Olive Oil to just coat.

Add Sprinkling of Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Paprika, Ground Cumin, & a pinch of Crushed Red Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, and Crushed Oregano.

Toss all together, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Sauté the Cauliflower after refrigerating in a medium-high heat sauté pan with a drizzle of Olive Oil.

Make the Sweet Lime & Smoked Garlic Sprout Slaw

Place the Mayonnaise, Cider Vinegar, and Agave in a medium bowl.

Add a sprinkling of Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper and mix.

Add the Garlic Cloves and juice from the lime to the Mayonnaise and mix.

Add the shaved Brussel Sprouts and toss together.

Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 4 hours.

Making the Pico de Gallo

Small Dice the Heirloom Tomatoes into a small bowl.

Add the Diced Vidalia Onions, Chopped Garlic, and Cilantro to the Tomatoes and mix.

Chopped the Roasted Jalapeno, and add to the bowl. (Remove the seeds to lower the Heat if Desired)

Add the Red Wine Vinegar a long with a sprinkle of Sea Salt and Black Pepper.

Mix the contents again, cover the bowl, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Building the Tacos

Place the Cauliflower in the bottom of your taco shells.

Add the Sprout Slaw across the top of the taco. (Use Like Lettuce)

Place the Fresh Pico de Gallo over the slaw.

Add a fresh Avocado Slice to the Top of the tacos.

Enjoy!

Amber Jack Taco

1 pound Fresh Amber Jack, Cubed (1/2” Cubes)

1 each Fresh Lime

1 each Fresh Lemon

1 head Red Cabbage, Shredded

1 each Fresh Pineapple, Small Diced

2 each Fresh Mango, Small Diced

1 cup Mayonnaise

4 tbsp Red Wine Vinegar

2 cups Cotija Cheese, Shredded

1 each Large Red Onion, Slivered

1 cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 cup Granulated Sugar

1 each Fresh Cilantro Bunch, Plucked

1 each Fresh Lime

6 each Taco Shells (Crispy or Soft)

Olive Oil

Old Bay Seasoning

Crushed Red Pepper

Sea Salt

Cracked Black Pepper

Preparing the Amber Jack

Place the cubed Amber Jack in a small bowl, and toss in a small amount of Olive Oil to just coat.

Add Sprinkling of Old Bay, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, & a pinch of Crushed Red Pepper.

Squeeze one Lime & one Lemon into the bowl.

Toss all together, cover, and refrigerate for 4-6 hours.

Sauté the Amber Jack after refrigerating in a medium-high heat sauté pan with a drizzle of Olive Oil.

Make the Pineapple Mango Slaw

Place the Mayonnaise and Red Wine Vinegar in a medium bowl.

Add a sprinkling of Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper and mix.

Add the Pineapple and Mangos to the Mayonnaise and mix.

Add the Red Cabbage and toss together.

Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Pickle the Red Onions

Add the Cup of Red Wine Vinegar and the Cup of Sugar to a small sauce pot.

Mix the sugar until it is dissolved, and then bring the mixture to a boil.

Add the slivered Red Onions to the pot and stir while bringing the mixture back to a boil.

Turn of the mixture and let the onions set to cool.

Pull the onions from the juice, and refrigerate in a container.

Building the Tacos

Place the Amber Jack in the bottom of your taco shells.

Add the Pineapple Mango Slaw across the top of the taco. (Use Like Lettuce)

Sprinkle the Cotija Cheese over the Slaw.

Place the Fresh Cilantro over the Cotija Cheese.

Add the Pickled Red Onions to the Top of the tacos.

Squeeze fresh lime over the tacos.

Enjoy!

To learn more, visit:

IndyTacoWeek.com

#IndyTacoWeek hashtag

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Indyfoodweeks/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndyFoodWeeks

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nuvoindy/

Facebook event: http://bit.ly/2sFZ9fd