Take a greenway tour during bike fest in Muncie

Strap on your helmet and ride! You can do just that this weekend in Muncie during the Cardinal Greenway Bike Fest! Angie Pool, CEO, Cardinal Greenway, shares what’s in store:
Cardinal Greenway Bike Fest
July 28-30, Muncie
Cardinal Greenway is a 62 mile multi-use rail-trail that spans five counties in East Central Indiana. Headquartered in Muncie Indiana the Cardinal Greenway organization is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life by developing and operating corridors and trails to connect people and communities.
To learn more, visit:
Greenway website – www.cardinalgreenways.org
Cardinal Greenway Bike Fest – www.cgbikefest.com
Greenway Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/cardinalgreenways/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel
Greenway Twitter – @CardinalGreen
Greenway Instagram – @cardinalgreenways #cardinalgreenway