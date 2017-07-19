Take a greenway tour during bike fest in Muncie

Strap on your helmet and ride! You can do just that this weekend in Muncie during the Cardinal Greenway Bike Fest! Angie Pool, CEO, Cardinal Greenway, shares what’s in store:

Cardinal Greenway Bike Fest

July 28-30, Muncie

Cardinal Greenway is a 62 mile multi-use rail-trail that spans five counties in East Central Indiana. Headquartered in Muncie Indiana the Cardinal Greenway organization is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life by developing and operating corridors and trails to connect people and communities.

To learn more, visit:

Greenway website – www.cardinalgreenways.org

Cardinal Greenway Bike Fest – www.cgbikefest.com

Greenway Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/cardinalgreenways/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

Greenway Twitter – @CardinalGreen

Greenway Instagram – @cardinalgreenways #cardinalgreenway