Party-pleasing summer punch

Enjoy what’s left of the summer months with a punch recipe from Punch Bowl Social! Bar Manager Emma Grauel shares the sweetness:
- Punch is the ideal cocktail for a crowd when it comes to summertime entertaining, since it can be prepared ahead of time and then set-up for self serve. This allows the host to mix and mingle, rather than mix cocktails. Plus, they are fun and super refreshing for summer.
- Punch Bowl Social’s beverage program also offers old-school and “new school” cocktails, all-natural sodas and fizzes, floats and shakes (kid-friendly and grownup versions), “pre-school” cocktail options (non-alcoholic) and even fresh-pressed juices.
- Punch Bowl Social is a fun and unique venue for summer parties, corporate gatherings, and family events, and it’s a great way to beat the heat with fun activities.
- Punch Bowl Social is located at 120 S. Meridian Street and opens at 11 a.m. Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. on weekends. Join us for weekend brunch, weekday lunch, daily happy hour or dinner.
- Punch Bowl Social offers a southern-inspired diner with Culinary Partner and Celebrity Chef Hugh Acheson, who has recently added a few exciting new dishes to the menu including the Toasted Western Sandwich, the Shrimp & Grits with Red Eye Gravy, and the much-anticipated OMFG Gluten-Free Fried Chicken.
- Of course, Punch Bowl Social is also known for its games and activities, like bowling, ping pong, darts, vintage arcade and pinball games, giant Jenga, private karaoke rooms, wall Scrabble, foosball and more.
Watermelon Polo Bowl punch recipe:
(serves 4)
Ingredients:
5 ounces Reposado Tequila
4 ounces Teakoe Wayward Watermelon Tea
3 ounces watermelon shrub
2 ounces strawberry syrup
1 ounce fresh lime juice
Mix all ingredients together in a punch bowl. Garnish with mint sprigs.
