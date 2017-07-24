Meatless Monday Recipes

Go meatless this Monday with a yummy recipe from Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley! Here’s her take on black bean burgers:

Best Black Bean Burger

Ingredients:

2 cups black beans, drained and rinsed

1 egg

3/4 cup finely ground oats

2 cloves garlic

3 scallions, sliced finely (about 1/4 cup)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

for stacking & serving: heirloom tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, avocado, balsamic glaze reduction

Steps (Directions):

Heat grill to medium. Lightly oil grates with coconut oil. In a bowl, add black beans. Press beans against the bowl with a fork until most of the beans are mashed slightly. They should stay thick and pasty. Add egg, ground oats (grind them in a food processor). Grate in garlic. Add scallions, salt and pepper flakes. Mix together with a fork until fully combined. Let mixture rest for 10-15 minutes. Shape into 4 patties. Grill for about 4 minutes each side. Remove burgers and assemble: first a slice of tomato, red onion, the burger, then roasted red pepper, avocado, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Dig in!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Suggested Cooking Method: Gill, BBQ, Sauté

Suggested Categorization: Vegetarian, Spring, Summer, Autumn, Fourth of July

Servings Per Recipe: 4

Serving Size: 1 (5 ounce) burger

Nutrition Facts

Amount Per Serving

Calories 197.0

Total Fat 2.9 g

Saturated Fat 0.5 g

Polyunsaturated Fat 0.9 g

Monounsaturated Fat 0.9 g

Cholesterol 47.5 mg

Sodium 265.7 mg

Potassium 358.1 mg

Total Carbohydrate 32.4 g

Dietary Fiber 9.4 g

Sugars 0.6 g

Protein 11.6 g

This burger is so delicious and packed with nutrition!!! Great for vegetarians, but so full of flavor everyone will love it. A perfect addition to your grilling party, and super-easy to prepare.

Pro Tips:

– easily use a food processor to make oat flour. Process until oats are finely ground, then measure 3/4 cup

– only mash beans with fork; using a food processor or blender will mash them to much

– top burger with any in-season produce you like…sprouts or cucumber are also a great addition

Baked Crispy Fries

2 potatoes, washed (leave the skin on!)

butter-flavored cooking spray

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon dried oregano or fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven 425 degrees F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, aluminum foil, or use a silicone baking mat (this will make for super-easy clean up!) Spray surface with non-stick cooking spray.

Cut potatoes into ¼ inch thick sticks (first cut into sheets, then sticks!) Lay them out on the baking sheet so they are in a single layer. Spray them liberally with cooking spray, then sprinkle with half the salt, oregano, and garlic powder. Toss them around and spray again with cooking spray, and sprinkle with more the rest of the salt, oregano, and garlic powder. Sprinkle a small amount of pepper on.

Bake for 20 minutes, rotate the fries, and bake 20-25 minutes more, until fries are light brown and toasty. Remove fries and sprinkle on the Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.

To learn more, visit:

www.annessard.com

Facebook: @AnnessaChumbleyRD

Twitter: @AnnessaRD

Instagram: @AnnessaRD

