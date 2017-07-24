Meatless Monday Recipes

Go meatless this Monday with a yummy recipe from Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley! Here’s her take on black bean burgers:
Best Black Bean Burger
Ingredients:
2 cups black beans, drained and rinsed
1 egg
3/4 cup finely ground oats
2 cloves garlic
3 scallions, sliced finely (about 1/4 cup)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
for stacking & serving: heirloom tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, avocado, balsamic glaze reduction
Steps (Directions):
- Heat grill to medium. Lightly oil grates with coconut oil.
- In a bowl, add black beans. Press beans against the bowl with a fork until most of the beans are mashed slightly. They should stay thick and pasty. Add egg, ground oats (grind them in a food processor). Grate in garlic. Add scallions, salt and pepper flakes. Mix together with a fork until fully combined. Let mixture rest for 10-15 minutes.
- Shape into 4 patties. Grill for about 4 minutes each side.
- Remove burgers and assemble: first a slice of tomato, red onion, the burger, then roasted red pepper, avocado, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Dig in!
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Suggested Cooking Method: Gill, BBQ, Sauté
Suggested Categorization: Vegetarian, Spring, Summer, Autumn, Fourth of July
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Serving Size: 1 (5 ounce) burger
Nutrition Facts
Amount Per Serving
- Calories 197.0
- Total Fat 2.9 g
- Saturated Fat 0.5 g
- Polyunsaturated Fat 0.9 g
- Monounsaturated Fat 0.9 g
- Cholesterol 47.5 mg
- Sodium 265.7 mg
- Potassium 358.1 mg
- Total Carbohydrate 32.4 g
- Dietary Fiber 9.4 g
- Sugars 0.6 g
- Protein 11.6 g
The Best Black Bean Burger I Easy DIY recipe
This burger is so delicious and packed with nutrition!!! Great for vegetarians, but so full of flavor everyone will love it. A perfect addition to your grilling party, and super-easy to prepare.
Pro Tips:
– easily use a food processor to make oat flour. Process until oats are finely ground, then measure 3/4 cup
– only mash beans with fork; using a food processor or blender will mash them to much
– top burger with any in-season produce you like…sprouts or cucumber are also a great addition
Baked Crispy Fries
2 potatoes, washed (leave the skin on!)
butter-flavored cooking spray
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano or fresh thyme
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
fresh ground black pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven 425 degrees F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, aluminum foil, or use a silicone baking mat (this will make for super-easy clean up!) Spray surface with non-stick cooking spray.
- Cut potatoes into ¼ inch thick sticks (first cut into sheets, then sticks!) Lay them out on the baking sheet so they are in a single layer. Spray them liberally with cooking spray, then sprinkle with half the salt, oregano, and garlic powder. Toss them around and spray again with cooking spray, and sprinkle with more the rest of the salt, oregano, and garlic powder. Sprinkle a small amount of pepper on.
- Bake for 20 minutes, rotate the fries, and bake 20-25 minutes more, until fries are light brown and toasty. Remove fries and sprinkle on the Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately.
