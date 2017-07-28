The Film Yap reviews Atomic Blonde and other movies out this weekend

Headed out to catch a Friday flick? The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd tells us what’s worth seeing:

Atomic Blonde

Essentially the first imitator in the “John Wick” mold, “Atomic Blonde” stars Charlize Theron as a too-cool spy wading through a web of intrigue and betrayal in 1989 Berlin. Jaw-dropping stunts and camera work.”

A Ghost Story

A slow, deliberate and contemplative take on the afterlife that will madden a lot of people, but others (like me) will find it an oddly enthralling experience. Starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara.”

13 Minutes

This grim drama looks at the life, capture and torture of the man behind a largely forgotten assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler in 1939.”

The Emoji Movie

Those goofy little icons on your phone get their own animated movie, with voices by T.J. Miller and Anna Faris, about an emoji trying to find his true source code.”

Gifted

Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer star in this warmhearted drama about a genius orphan girl and the adults fighting over her welfare. Stream It.”

