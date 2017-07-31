Monday Mailbag: Health and Beauty Products

Smell good, feel good and look good, too! Check out today’s Monday Mailbag products that are good for the mind, body and soul!

Curl Crème, controlledchaoshair.com

Leave-in Conditioner, mixedchicks.net

Aluminum-free Deodorant, target.com

Ugly Soaps face soap, flowermoundsoapworks.com

MONDAY MAILBAG PRODUCTS:

Achieve Beach-Proof Curls with Controlled Chaos

Fight frizz and protect your strands with The Original Curl Crème

Girls with curls know that fun in the summer sun comes with a warning – the dreaded F word. Fight that frizz and tame your mane with Controlled Chaos’ Original Curl Crème! Hot weather can be a challenge for your ringlets, and curly or wavy hair can be a lot to handle if you don’t know what to do.

Get your curls under control with the best frizz-fighting, sun-blocking, curl-smoothing product that doesn’t just give your locks love – it helps the planet. Developed with the environment in mind, Controlled Chaos products are sustainably sourced with high quality ingredients and organic botanicals grown by U.S. farmers. With BPA-free bottles and formulas crafted without sulfates, parabens or gluten, you’ll say goodbye to crunchy curls and hello to soft, touchable, frizz-free texture!

While chlorine is good for pools, it can wreak havoc on your curls. Learn why it’s safe to go back in the water with The Original Curl Crème:

Eliminates frizz due to humidity, weather

Lavender and lilac extract soothes and smooths curls

High quality ingredients to protect hair from UV rays and heat

Shields hair color from fading in the summer sun

Nourishes hair and adds moisture

Perfect for long periods in the sun, pool or ocean that can dry out curls

Works without heat styling – easily air dry your curls

Travel-friendly – comes in 3oz TSA sized for trips, fits nicely in beach bag for on-the-go

What’s the secret to a summer full of great hair days from your curls and waves? Controlled Chaos’ Original Curl Crème! Whether you’re shielding those stylish summer highlights from the sun or ditching the dryness that comes with a dip in the ocean or pool, Controlled Chaos will make sure you enjoy the water like never before this summer.

Boost the beauty of your curls this summer – visit https://www.controlledchaoshair.com for more information.

ABOUT CONTROLLED CHAOS

As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Controlled Chaos is devoted to providing the most comprehensive line of eco-chic hair care products that perform as promised. Carefully created by Alanna York, a hairstylist and salon owner with curly hair, and tested with feedback from hundreds of her beloved curly clients, this socially-conscious brand offers the best all-in-one frizz-fighting, sun-blocking, and curl-smoothing products.

Mixed Chicks Leave in Conditioner:

A curl-defining formula designed for us, and when we say, “us”, we mean many…even if you are not mixed, you may have frizz and unruly curls, right? Mixed Chicks leave-in will define curls and eliminate frizz. This is also the perfect product to restore hair health if you are giving your naturally curly or wavy hair a break from chemical relaxers. Works on many hair textures & weaves (synthetic or human). Available in store.

Green Goo’s Lemongrass Deodorant:

When it comes to the big day, make sure you focus on your beauty… not your B.O.! Make sure you’re feeling fresh and smelling good with Green Goo‘s NEW Apricot and Lemongrass deodorant! Gentle and soothing, Green Goo’s deodorants provide maximum odor protection and is free of aluminum and baking soda. Green Goo believes in using only the highest-quality, natural, beneficial ingredients the earth has to offer. Stay confident this wedding season with Green Goo’s deodorant- Now available at Target! Available online at target.com.

Ugly Soaps

The stress of new beginnings and putting your best face forward can cause breakouts – are you taking care of your skin? School is in session and today our lesson plan is all about the best ways to make your skin feel fresh for the first day of hittin’ the books! Kick off a new academic year with Flower Mound Soap Works.

Despite the pale colors and bumpy appearance, Ugly Soaps pack a powerful secret: they work beautifully. Not only do they make your skin feel renewed, there’s one for every skin type.

Go ahead, tell me your skin type, I bet ones of these will cover all of your facial needs…

Got zits? Greyoriginal Ugly Soap is packed with activated charcoal & French Green Clay acting like sponges to help pull toxins

Aging gracefully? Ugly Yellow Soap is filled with Rhassoul Clay: gently exfoliating & improving skin elasticity

Dull much? TheUgly Green Soap equals French Green Clay. Removes skin impurities, revealing the fresh surface of the skin. BOOM.

Oh so shiny? Ugly White Soap is made with Bentonite Clay to remove acne causing toxins and revitalize tired skin

Born on the sensitive side? The perfectly pinkUgly Rose Soap uses Kaolin Rose Clay which gently helps filter toxins from the skin

**All Ugly Soaps contain tea tree essential oil, colloidal oatmeal, and aloe vera powder to clean, exfoliate and soothe your skin**

There once was a girl who dreamt of making soaps….

It is Flower Mound Soap Works’ mission to instill the highest standards of excellence in our natural ingredients selection, environmental impact, and small batch product creation. We truly are a personal small business, invested in getting to know our customers and serving the community around us. We customize our service and products to the desires of our immediate community. We actively partner with local shelters, and we keep our doors and heart open to charitable events.