It’s almost time to head back to school! Technology is a must-have and students and parents need to make sure they gear-up with this year’s latest gadgets. Mom & Tech Expert Carley Knobloch is here with the best tech for the classroom and beyond.
Products:
BlackBerry KEYone
BlackBerryMobile.com
Epson Expression Home XP-440 Small-in-One Printer
Epson.com
Square Panda Learning System
SquarePanda.com
LastPass
LastPass.com
Echo Show
Amazon.com
For More Information:
This interview is courtesy of KillerApps.TV and sponsored by Blackberry, Epson, Square Panda, Last Pass and Amazon.
