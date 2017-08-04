Celebrities ride into Indy for LifeRide

Don’t miss a one-of-a-kind chance to meet and greet some of your favorite celebrities and TV personalities! Head to the Fashion Mall at Keystone today for the 8th Annual Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR, where the 8-day motorcycle ride will make its first-ever stop. The event is an effort to raise awareness and funds to back AIDS research.

Here’s more with Kevin Robert Frost, CEO, amfAR, Ian Bohen, Actor, “Teen Wolf,” and Grant Reynolds, Host/Producer, “What Could Possibly Go Wrong?”

What is LifeRide? It’s an eight-day motorcycle ride with stops through the Midwest. At each stop, the public can meet the riders and social media influencers, learn more about amfAR and contribute to the non-profit.

Where did the inspiration for LifeRide come from? Inspired by a Kiehl’s icon- the motorcycle- a spirit of adventure and philanthropic heritage, the 8th annual LifeRide continues the Kiehl’s mission to heighten awareness and raise funds for amfAR.

How much money do you raise? At the conclusion of this year’s ride, Kiehl’s LifeRide for amfAR will have ridden more than 11,500 miles since 2010, and raised more than $1.7 million, funding nine cure-related research projects.

Who is riding this year? Kevin Robert Frost, amfAR Chris Salgardo, Kiehl’s Ian Bohen , actor, Teen Wolf Anthony Carrino , co-host, Kitchen Cousins Tyler Posey , actor, Teen Wolf Grant Reynolds , host/producer, What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Luke Wessman , tattoo artist, Miami/NY Ink

Are there any store specials? In celebration of LifeRide, every customer who visits one of the events at the Kiehl’s retail stores will receive a 15% discount on all purchases . Kiehl’s will donate that 15% difference to amfAR, up to the $100,000 total donation



To learn more, visit www.kiehls.com.