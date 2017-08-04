The Film Yap reviews The Dark Tower and more

Another weekend, another movie to see! The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares what’s worth seeing:

The Dark Tower

Stephen King’s sprawling fantasy/Western novels finally get a film adaptation, with Idris Elba as the heroic Gunslinger taking on Matthew McConaughey’s Man in Black.”

Detroit

Director Kathryn Bigelow’s historical drama on the 1967 Detroit riots is undeniably gripping, but focuses on too small a part of a much bigger picture.”

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

Politician and climate change oracle Al Gore is back with a sequel to the Oscar-winning documentary about the heated threat mankind faces.”

Lady MacBeth

In 19th century England, a young woman sold into marriage begins an affair with a worker on the estate of her abusive husband. Based on a novella, not Shakespeare.”

Kidnap

Halle Berry goes the “Taken” route as a mother who will stop at nothing to find her kidnapped son in this action/thriller. No word on if she has a very particular set of skills.”

Going in Style

Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin play eightysomethings who turn to a life of crime in this comedy/caper. Stream It.”

