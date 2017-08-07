Annessa’s Just One Thing: Easy Summer Swap

Check out this week’s health tip with Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley:

This week, make one of the healthiest swaps with an in-season veggie. Instead of using pasta – Create zucchini noodles – they are super easy and delicious. All you have to do is give them a sprinkle of sea salt, top with whatever hot protein you enjoy, and a fantastic summer meal is ready to go.

Doing this slashes the calories from 300 to 30, the carbs from 40 to 4. But more importantly, gives you an added plant-nutrient that helps promote consistent blood-sugar levels; it’s actually being studied for it’s ability to help prevent type 2 diabetes! It’s also a rich source of antioxidants, and fills you up with efficient, delicious fuel.

Just leave the skin on, and you can use a zucchini noodle maker, or simply use a peeler to get thin strips of zucchini. It only takes seconds! In case you’ve never tried these before, I’m going to give you summer meal ideas using Zucchini Noodles on my Facebook page at Annessa Chumbley, RD. I would love to support your health goals there!

