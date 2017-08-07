Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fair offers 2 new items

Move over funnel cakes. Step aside elephant ears. There are TWO new items at the Indiana State Fair, all courtesy of the Dairy Bar!

The first is the Mousetrap grilled cheese! The sandwich is the 2016’s “Ultimate Grilled Cheese” contest winner. Dairy farmer Andrew Kuehnert of Fort Wayne, was the creator of the winning sandwich. It’s made with two slices of grilled texas toast with havarti, colby-Jack and cheddar cheeses.

The second item is this year’s signature milkshake – the Root Beer Float!

A tradition since the 1940s, the American Dairy Association of Indiana’s Dairy Bar is considered an annual “must stop” by a sizable number of state fair visitors. A wide variety of fresh, delicious dairy items are offered, including what frequently is referred to as the “fair’s best food”: the Dairy Bar’s signature thick and creamy milkshakes. A new addition to the menu will spark fairgoers’ interest – the Blue Moo.

Since 2003, the Dairy Bar has operated out of a structure that pays homage to Indiana’s historic round dairy barns. The menu has expanded considerably, adding the grilled cheese sandwiches, milkshakes, ice cream, and more – all of which help fairgoers enjoy delicious treats.

One thing hasn’t changed, however, and that’s the value. Indiana dairy farm families demand the highest quality of product at the most reasonable costs possible. Have a look for yourself at the menu below to see what you would like at the Dairy Bar when you visit the Indiana State Fair.

To learn more, visit https://winnersdrinkmilk.com.