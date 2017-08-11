Christopher and his son Joel tell us what’s in theaters this weekend!

A movie review has never been so adorable!! Today on Indy Style, The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd and his son Joel tell us what’s in theaters this weekend and what’s worth seeing!!

Landline

Jenny Slater reteams with her “Obvious Child” director for a tale of a family in turmoil and two sisters struggling on the precipice of womanhood. With Edie Falco and John Turturro.”

Annabelle: Creation

This prequel to “The Conjuring” movies looks at the creation of that creepy doll, as a nun and her young charges are terrorized by a spirit in their adopted home.”

Step

This documentary film looks at a girls’ step dance team in inner-city Baltimore as they struggle with crime, poverty, low expectations and fractured families.”

The Glass Castle

Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson star in this drama about a poor dysfunctional family trying to give their daughter a chance despite the wanderlust of her parents.”

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The C-list animation adventure gets a sequel, with more critter antics as they must take on an evil developer who wants to turn their park into a tourist attraction.”

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Attention-deficit disorder director Guy Ritchie gives his version of the Arthurian legend that’s a mixed-up, mashed-up pile of total garbage. Skip It.”



For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.