Officials experience a ‘day in the life’ of a firefighter

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A day in the life of a firefighter — that’s what some local officials had the chance to experience.

Greenwood and Johnson County went through Fire Ops training on Saturday, learning how firefighters perform search-and-rescue, get into burning buildings and even how to put out a fire.

Organizers say the experience gives trainees a look at how much of a toll it takes on firefighters and paramedics every time they go out on a call.

“One of the biggest surprises is we take things home. So things that we see at these fires and at these EMS calls sticks with us. You know, we have hard shells and we can get through them, but it still sticks with us,” said Nathan Poff, with Johnson County Firefighters Local 4252.

In all, five officials went through the training Saturday.