Radio host shares results from PAI procedure

Talk about a “before and after”! After only four months from his procedure, Don Stuck, Fox Sports 97.5, is sharing the amazing results that he’s had with PAI Medical Group of Indiana.

Today on Indy Style, Darren Andrews, Clinic Director/Patient, PAI Medical Group, discusses Don’s treatment plan and talks about what’s next for him in the process!

About PAI:

PAI is the only clinic in the entire state of Indiana to have the ARTAS Robotic FUE. PAI offers permanent, natural results that will grow for the rest of your life. Call for a Free Evaluation. A very private, personal evaluation and find out why you are losing your hair and which procedure will work for you.

Call 1-888-724-5129 for more information or go online to www.WEGROWHAIRINDY.com to schedule a free hair and scalp analysis.

Don’t forget! Hair Transplants can be as effective for women as they are for men!!

To learn more, visist www.WeGrowHairIndy.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PAI MEDICAL GROUP