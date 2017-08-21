Back-to-School Beauty Must-Haves

By Published: Updated:

As summer wraps up, it’s time to start thinking about your back-to-school beauty routine. Ulta Beauty has rounded up the ultimate back-to-school beauty products to make sure you start the school year off right. Maddie Perkins, General Manager at Ulta Beauty, shows us today’s products:

  • All of these products and more can be found at Ulta Beauty’s new Franklin store, opening this Friday, August 25 located in the Franklin Commons at 1040 N. Morton Street.
  • The new location will feature 20,000 beauty products from over 500 brands.
  • The first 100 shoppers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will win exclusive beauty giveaways.
  • Ulta Beauty experts are available all weekend to offer free consultations and customized product recommendations.
  • Make the new Ulta Beauty your one-stop-shop for all your back-to-school beauty needs

Product Messages:

  • Clinique Back to School Supplies Kit, $29.50
    • Perfect for a locker or a gym bag, this exclusive kit and take-it-everywhere tote from Clinique includes six get-glowing minis like Oil-free Moisture Surge and Clinique’s #1 eyeliner and #1 mascara.
  • Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Lipstick in Crush, $17.00
    • For a fun pop of color, add this Urban Decay lipstick to your routine! With bold brights, dark shades and super-versatile neutral colors – there’s something for everyone.

Products:

To learn more, visit:

Related Posts