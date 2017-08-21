Back-to-School Beauty Must-Haves

As summer wraps up, it’s time to start thinking about your back-to-school beauty routine. Ulta Beauty has rounded up the ultimate back-to-school beauty products to make sure you start the school year off right. Maddie Perkins, General Manager at Ulta Beauty, shows us today’s products:

All of these products and more can be found at Ulta Beauty’s new Franklin store, opening this Friday, August 25 located in the Franklin Commons at 1040 N. Morton Street.

The new location will feature 20,000 beauty products from over 500 brands.

The first 100 shoppers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will win exclusive beauty giveaways.

Ulta Beauty experts are available all weekend to offer free consultations and customized product recommendations.

Make the new Ulta Beauty your one-stop-shop for all your back-to-school beauty needs

Product Messages:

Clinique Back to School Supplies Kit, $29.50 Perfect for a locker or a gym bag, this exclusive kit and take-it-everywhere tote from Clinique includes six get-glowing minis like Oil-free Moisture Surge and Clinique’s #1 eyeliner and #1 mascara.

Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Lipstick in Crush, $17.00 For a fun pop of color, add this Urban Decay lipstick to your routine! With bold brights, dark shades and super-versatile neutral colors – there’s something for everyone.



Products:

