Back-to-School Beauty Must-Haves

As summer wraps up, it’s time to start thinking about your back-to-school beauty routine. Ulta Beauty has rounded up the ultimate back-to-school beauty products to make sure you start the school year off right. Maddie Perkins, General Manager at Ulta Beauty, shows us today’s products:
- All of these products and more can be found at Ulta Beauty’s new Franklin store, opening this Friday, August 25 located in the Franklin Commons at 1040 N. Morton Street.
- The new location will feature 20,000 beauty products from over 500 brands.
- The first 100 shoppers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will win exclusive beauty giveaways.
- Ulta Beauty experts are available all weekend to offer free consultations and customized product recommendations.
- Make the new Ulta Beauty your one-stop-shop for all your back-to-school beauty needs
Product Messages:
- Clinique Back to School Supplies Kit, $29.50
- Perfect for a locker or a gym bag, this exclusive kit and take-it-everywhere tote from Clinique includes six get-glowing minis like Oil-free Moisture Surge and Clinique’s #1 eyeliner and #1 mascara.
- Urban Decay Cosmetics Vice Lipstick in Crush, $17.00
- For a fun pop of color, add this Urban Decay lipstick to your routine! With bold brights, dark shades and super-versatile neutral colors – there’s something for everyone.
- Philosophy Amazing Grace Ballet Rose Mini, $18.00
- Available only at Ulta Beauty, this Philosophy mini is the perfect size to put in your backpack or locker for a mid-day spritz.
- NYX Beauty School Dropout Palette Freshman, $19.99
- Kick off freshman year with all the right colors! The NYX Beauty School Dropout Palette is an affordable all-in-one palette – with so many colors and finishes to choose from, you simply can’t go wrong.
- Shower Cap & Dry Shampoo
- For days that you’re running late, The Vintage Cosmetics Company Shower Cap ($6.99) and Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo ($23.00) are perfect options to keep you looking fresh!
- CliniqueFIT Post-Workout Face + Body Cleansing Swipes, $14.00
- Great for after gym class or practice, these Ulta Beauty exclusive face and body cleansing swipes from CliniqueFIT are portable, refreshing wipes that remove dirt and oil.
