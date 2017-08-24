A local chef and contestant from MasterChef hosts a Caribbean cruise

Pull up a chair and take a seat… this time, on a cruise ship!
Today on Indy Style, Chef Tanorria Askew, Tanorria’s Table, shares how you can join her and other celebrity chefs for a Caribbean cruise November 12-19!
- Tanorria Askew joins for the first time alongside MasterChef Winners Shaun O Neale, Claudia Sandoval, Luca Manfe and All Star Brandi Mudd.
- The MasterChef Cruise will offer 15 hours of theatre programming such as cooking demonstrations, mystery box challenges, pressure tests, audience participation and more inspired by the show, MasterChef.
- The 7-day cruise will embark from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and it will visit Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos;; San Juan, Puerto Rico;; Philipsburg, St. Maarten;; and Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s award-winning private island in the Bahamas.
To learn more, visit: