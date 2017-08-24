A local chef and contestant from MasterChef hosts a Caribbean cruise

Pull up a chair and take a seat… this time, on a cruise ship!

Today on Indy Style, Chef Tanorria Askew, Tanorria’s Table, shares how you can join her and other celebrity chefs for a Caribbean cruise November 12-19!

Tanorria Askew joins for the first time alongside MasterChef Winners Shaun O Neale, Claudia Sandoval, Luca Manfe and All Star Brandi Mudd.

The MasterChef Cruise will offer 15 hours of theatre programming such as cooking demonstrations, mystery box challenges, pressure tests, audience participation and more inspired by the show, MasterChef.

The 7-day cruise will embark from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and it will visit Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos;; San Juan, Puerto Rico;; Philipsburg, St. Maarten;; and Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s award-­winning private island in the Bahamas.

To learn more, visit:

masterchefcruise.com

www.tanorriastable.com