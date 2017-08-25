Ms. Pat returns to entertain Indianapolis

Oh, Miss Pat, how we adore you! Today on Indy Style, Ms. Pat stops by with her humor, charm and hysterical stories about how she wrote about her childhood in her newest book. She tells us:

There are some great stories in there, like how I used to pickpocket drunk people and my Momma used to give me a money for every wallet that I would steal.”

And that’s just the beginning! For more laughs, you can catch Ms. Pat at Morty’s Comedy Joint tonight and tomorrow, 7:15 & 9:45 p.m.

About Ms. Pat:

Ms. Pat appeared on Season 9 of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”. She appeared on Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening”. You’ve heard he on the hit podcasts WTF with Marc Maron, The Joe Rogan Experience, The Bertcast with Bert Kreischer, Skeptic Tank with Ari Shaffir, Your Mom’s house with Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitsky, and Off the Air with Chick McGee.

She also appeared on Nickelodeon’s “Mom’s Night Out” comedy special. She is a regular guest on the Bob and Tom Radio Show and she appeared on Katt Williams DVD release “Kattpacalypse”.

Ms. Pat hasn’t lived the life of your typical comedian. Born to a single mother of 5, living on welfare in a tough West end neighborhood of Atlanta, Ms. Pat learned early on she would have to fend for herself in this world. Her Grandfather ran a “bootleg” house where as a kid Pat learned how to roll the drunks for food money. She had her first child at 14 and her second child at 15, “I knew I wasn’t going to college so I figured why not get an early start on my family”. She became a drug dealer in her teens known by the street name “Rabbit”. “I figured there were two things I could do in my neighborhood to earn money, either sell drugs or sell p*@#$y”. At 16 she purchased a Cadillac and was taught to drive by a crackhead regular. During her teens she was shot twice and arrested numerous times. At 19 years of age she met a man, and with his help and encouragement decided to get out of the “life”. “I was so tired, I thought for sure I was going to end up dead. He was 21 and a military vet and he showed me a way out”.

Now at 19 with two toddlers and a new husband, she is handed 4 more young children from her sister who was struggling with drug addiction. The next 10 years of her life are spent raising those 6 children. Part of that process included visits to the welfare office for food stamps and Section 8 housing assistance for her sister’s children. It was during these visits that Ms. Pat was first told she had a talent for telling funny stories. In 2003 with her case-worker’s encouragement she decided to go on–stage and appeared at the Open-Mic-Night at “The Pub” in Atlanta. From the moment she stepped on stage she knew she had found her place. She began pouring punch lines across stages at the rate other moms pour milk at the counter. With a comedy career now spilling over 9 years this powerful woman brings a hardcore, in your face, honest and hilarious perspective to her shows.

To learn more, visit:

www.mortyscomedy.com

www.mspatcomedy.com