Try this: Firefighter Tim shares Carrot Dog recipe

This upcoming Labor Day Weekend, here’s a healthy alternative for the grill: Carrot Dogs! What? Yes, you read that right! Surprisingly, they’re really tasty! Firefighter Tim shares the recipe and more:

Carrot Dogs:

1 cup vegetable broth

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

1 tablespoon paprika

2 teaspoons mustard powder or ground mustard seed

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 medium carrots, peeled, skinny ends trimmed, carrots cut the length of the buns

8 hot dog buns (whatever kind you like)

Onions, relish, mustard, ketchup, or whatever you wish for dressing your dog

DIRECTIONS

1. In a medium saucepan, mix together the broth, vinegars, soy sauce, liquid smoke, and spices. Bring to a simmer. Let the marinade simmer for 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, toss the oil and the carrots together in a small roasting pan.

3. Remove the marinade from the stovetop and pour it over the carrots. Cover with aluminum foil and let it sit for at least 30 minutes and, preferably, up to 1 1/2 hours.

4. Preheat oven to 425°F.

5. Stick the carrots in the oven, still covered in foil, and roast for 20 minutes. Then take off the foil, stir them around and flip them over, and roast for another 20 to 25 minutes. You want the carrots to be tender on the outside with a little bit of resistance in the center when you stab a carrot with a fork.

Tim Tries it! Rice Select Quinoa

Quinoa Chili – A Great Topping for your Carrot Dog, or Just By Itself.

1 can diced tomatoes

1 cup V8

1 can Brooks Chili beans

½ cup Rice Select White Quinoa

½ cup Rice Select Red Quinoa

½ cup black beans

½ cup red kidney beans

½ cup canned corn

½ medium onion

½ jalapeño

Chili Powder – to taste

Cumin – to taste

Pepper – to taste

Paprika – to taste

Salt – to taste

1 tablespoon Minced Garlic

Simmer tomatoes in sauce pan for 20 minutes while you prepare the rest. Dice onion and jalapeno and sauté with minced garlic in separate pan. Add onion, jalapeno, and garlic to tomatoes. Let simmer. Cook quinoa as directed on package. Add beans and corn to tomatoes. Add chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper, and paprika to taste. Let simmer. Add quinoa when cooked. Let simmer and enjoy.

Refreshing Bean and Quinoa Salad

1 cup Tricolor Rice Select Quinoa

½ medium red onion

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 can Ro-Tel tomatoes

½ cup canned corn

½ cup black beans

Salt – to taste

Pepper – to taste

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

Prepare Tricolor Quinoa as directed on package. Let cool to room temperature. Dice red onion and soak it in lemon juice to the side while you prepare the rest. Add olive oil to quinoa. Add black beans, corn, and Ro-Tel to quinoa. Add red onion to quinoa. Add salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix all ingredients. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

