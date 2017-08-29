Carmel police search for 2 suspects following armed robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are looking for a pair of armed robbery suspects who they say demanded money from a person mowing a lawn.

At approximately 2:34 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Auburn Creek Crossing and Branch Creek Court reference an armed robbery.

Lt. Joe Bickel with Carmel Police Department says a lawn service employee was mowing a lawn in the area when two white males came out of the tree line armed with a black handgun and demanded money. They took money from victim’s wallet and fled.

The first suspect is described as a white male, between five feet nine and five feet ten inches tall, with thin build, shoulder-length blond hair, wearing a red T-shirt and khaki cargo shorts, between 16 and 19 years old. Police say he was the suspect in possession of the black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a white male, six feet tall with thin build, short black hair, wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts, also between 16 and 19 years old.

Both suspects ran north into the tree line and then west. Carmel police say they set up a perimeter and brought out a K-9 unit.

One school, Creekside Middle School, was briefly on lockdown due to its proximity to the incident. The perimeter has since been lifted.

Police believe the suspects eventually got into a vehicle to leave the area.

This investigation is ongoing.