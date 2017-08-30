How robotic pets are increasing the quality of life at senior communities

Meet Mittens. He’s a robotic pet, an innovation the team at American Senior Communities has adopted to help with quality of life for its residents.

Today on Indy Style, Melanie Perry, Director of Memory Care at ASC, explains how ASC has incorporated eight dimensions of wellness into its resident/patient care strategy. (Physical, intellectual, spiritual, creative, emotional, social, environmental and occupational). Melanie says the lifelike dogs and cats are very popular. They’re called Joy for All Companion Pets, made by Hasbro.

To learn more, visit www.ASCSeniorCare.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AMERICAN SENIOR COMMUNITIES